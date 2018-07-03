Protect your pets this 4th of July

Fourth of July parties will be taking place in neighborhoods all over the D and now is a good time to prep your pets so they stay safe during all of the excitement.

Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, is back with some great suggestions. He also brought a new adorable pet that needs a home.

Bailey says two dangerous things to look out for over the holiday are hot grills and fireworks. Make sure to secure pets in a quiet room or turn on the T.V. to drown out the sound of fireworks. Also get them microchipped and have collars with ID tags.

Bailey also brought Tyranno as the Pet of the Week. Tyranno is a 3-month-old Labrador mix that will need some extra love since he is missing his toes on his front paws. Last week’s Pet of Week, Pebbles, found a forever home with a new loving owner.

If you adopt this week's Pet of the Week, you will receive a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about the adoptable pets, check out the Michigan Humane Society website at michianahumanesociety.org/ or call (866) M - HUMANE.