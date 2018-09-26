Pump up your diet with pumpkin

Now that the fall season is officially here, we are seeing more pumpkins everywhere, from lattes to muffins and on porches and decks. Another great place to add pumpkins is to your weight loss diet and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined us in the studio to explain.

Trierweiler brought in a few items to show us, including a pumpkin pie spice blend that you can put directly into your coffee, as well as pumpkin mousse to taste. Trierweiler says that pumpkin itself is a superfood, since the flesh only contains 40 calories per cup. Pumpkin seeds have way more protein than any other nut and they keep you full, and prevent you from snacking and help with your digestion. One bonus tip: Pumpkins can also help build muscle if you lift them from the base and pump it over your head a couple times, using it like weight.

For pumpkin recipes and fitness and health tips from Jody you can find her on social media at Jody's FitLife.