Put on your boots and listen to your favorite country music artists at Faster Horses

It's the final prize for the Live in the D's Dad Days of Summer giveaways! The prizes have been piling up all week, but first we want to announce the winner of Thursday's prize, a $300 helicopter ride along the Detroit River from our friends from MaxFlight. That is also bundled with prizes from Krav Maga Detroit and Edible. The winner of the prize is Pamela Welch from Oxford.

The grand prize will be added to the bundle, which are tickets, a campsite and backstage passes to Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn next month. Brian O'Connell, festival creator and President of Live Nation Country Touring, said it was voted Academy of Country Music Festival of the Year for 2019. He said it is three days of music, camping and fun. Over 17 campgrounds and thousands of campsites; O'Connell feels that the festival is going into the seventh year on top.

Headlining performers at Faster Horses include Keith Urban, Toby Keith and The Zac Brown Band. Winners will not only enjoy the concert but get back stage passes to access some of the behind the scenes action, including artist compounds, technical highlights and secret hangout areas.

To learn more about Faster Horses Festival, visit fasterhorsesfestival.com.http://fasterhorsesfestival.com

This segment was sponsored by Faster Horses Festival