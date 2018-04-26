What's cooking with Rachael Ray?

After more than two-thousand episodes you'd think that Rachael Ray has done it all. But she is doing something that she never has done before. She is having a huge raffle on her show for the next few weeks and you wont want to miss all the fun. Rachael will be giving away prizes!

Rachael is starting things off with giving everyone in the audience a trip full of adventure to Panama! That's not all, Danica Patrick will be on the show on Monday, April 30th for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! You wil not want to miss her interview. Rachael is excited to bring awareness to our fire fighters, she will be running into a burning building with friend Denis Larry for the Denis Larry Fire Fighter Foundation.

You can catch The Rachael Ray show right here on Channel 4 every day at 2 P.M.