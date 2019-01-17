Racing champion Will Power cruises into the D

Imagine being seatbelted into a car, going at speeds over 200 mph, getting just inches away from other cars flying at the same speed. Now imagine that and winning the biggest race in all of U.S. motorsports. That's the reality for reigning champion of the Indianapolis 500, Will Power. He joined host Jason Carr in studio and brought his giant trophy and race car with him.

The trophy for the Indianapolis 500, the Borg-Warner, stands over 5 feet tall and is carved with the faces of all its past winners. Power already has his face on it from winning in previous years, but he will be carved into it once more.

Power is in town during the week of the North American International Auto Show and says he enjoys being in Detroit at this time. A personal favorite of Power's is seeing what Chevrolet is doing since it is a Chevy engine that powers his race car.

Over the course of his career he has won 32 Indy Car races, but he says he still gets "super excited" every time he wins. When he was young, racers like Michael Andretti inspired him to get behind the wheel, so it is a great honor for him to be on the same trophy as some of the greats.