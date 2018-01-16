Raise A Glass And Try Something New

If you're looking to have some fun and try something new, The Filmore may be the place for you this Friday, January 19th!

It's the 9th annual Vodka Vodka event hosted by the Metro Times where you can taste all kinds of vodka based beverages from dozens of different vendors.

Michael St. Louis from Firebird Tavern in Detroit joined us in studio to share some ideas for taking your vodka martini up a notch. You'll find his recipe below.

The event is at 6:30 PM at the Filmore located on Woodward avenue downtown Detroit. Tickets are $35 and include 8 drink tickets.

CIROC REDBERRY WHITE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE COCKTAIL

1.5 oz Ciroc Red Berry Vodka

1 oz White chocolate liqueur

1.5 oz White crème de cacao