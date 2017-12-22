Raise A Glass To 2018 At "The Drop"

We know Christmas is Monday and that means New Year's Eve is just around the corner as well.

One of these places will be at the DTE Energy Motor City New Year's Eve "The Drop" at Beacon Park.

Chris Burton will be serving up some of the specialty drinks at "The Drop." He is on the show to show us one of his personal cocktail.

The Motor City New Year's Eve D-Drop is at Beacon Park this year. Family activities start at 4pm but you can come down early. There's also a 6:30pm kids drop for those that are too young to stay up until midnight. The Motown countdown and celebration begins at 8 with the D drop at midnight in Beacon Park.

For more information on all the activities going on visit MotorCityNYE.com.