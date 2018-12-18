Raise a glass to the holidays with some festive drinks from Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe

During the holidays, you may indulge in an adult beverage as part of your holiday celebration. Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio mixed up some drinks that will surely impress your guests or yourself. Master bartender Carl Williams and Lauren Peplinski, from the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe joined them to show them how to make delicious, festive cocktails.

Peplinski started with a Christmas mimosa, made with Champagne and peach schnapps. She said to be sure to rim the glass with crushed candy canes to give it that seasonal flair. Then Williams helped Kim and Tati make a Grinch-inspired cocktail made with raspberry vodka, blue curacao and orange juice.

Williams says the color of the cocktails is what makes it festive, and the type of spirits you use. Using seasonal accessories like colorful sugars and candy canes also help. Other cocktails they whipped up were a Christmas martini with RumChata, Godiva chocolate and Meyers Rum, and again, the rim is coated with candy canes. Also there were bourbon mules made with ginger beer and Woodford Reserve or any bourbon you like.