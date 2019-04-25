Raise glass to toast this new Michigan bourbon

There's something new in the D that's made in Kentucky, but it calls Michigan home. It's Old Americana Bourbon and creator Francesco S. Viola joined Jason Carr in studio.

Three batches of the bourbon have been distilled and made and are being unveiled at events across metro Detroit.

"We work with the finest ingredients and we take our time," said Viola.

He said he started in 2010, taking four years to develop the recipe, before he took it to Kentucky to be distilled. Right now, Viola has six different bourbon recipes and two ryes.

Viola shared one of his favorite recipes he loves to make with his bourbon, the Old Americana Bourbon Strawberry Iced Tea. He muddled two strawberries in a glass, added 1 ounce of simple syrup, 1 ounce of lemon juice, 2 ounces of bourbon, and 3 ounces of iced tea.

You can find out more about the bourbon, and where it is available, by searching for Old Americana Bourbon online.