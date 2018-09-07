Raise the right glass for National Beer Lover's Day!

Raise your glass! Friday, is National Beer Lover's Day. Stephen Roginson joined both Tati Amare and Michelle Oliver to play game to match the right type of beer to the right type of glass. Roginson is the founder and co-owner of Batch Brewing in Detroit.

He started with a pale ale and Tati chose the right glass. It was a hybrid of the classic "shaker" pint glass. The glass is 20 ounces, but typically holds a 12 or 16 ounce beer so the drinker can smell head of the beer as they go to drink it.

The next beer was a Pilsner and the glass is tall and skinny, resembling a champagne glass. The purpose of the glass is to show the clarity and the color of the Pilsner.

The third beer was a milkshake IPA. This beer should be poured into a tulip glass. This glass works with a lot of different beers and the large stem of the glass is used so the drinker will not heat up the beer holding the glass with their hands. Instead the drinker is supposed to hold the glass by the stem.

The final beer is the Oktoberfest beer that will be featured at the Oktoberfest weekend event at Batch brewing which is September 14th - 16th. This beer is meant to be in the largest mugs around so that one could enjoy the beer several pints at a time.

You can find more information about Batch Brewery and the Oktoberfest event on their Facebook page or website.