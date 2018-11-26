Ray Williams performs Detroit-inspired single 'Sing Me Home'

For Music Monday, Live in the D welcomed home an artist from Belleville who now calls Nashville her home. She's toured with country stars like Jason Aldean, Dirks Bentley and Wynonna.

Ray Williams' single "Sing Me Home" debuted this fall and reigned as 99.5 WYCD's showdown champion, beating out songs by Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett.

She gave a unique performance for Live in the D because her guitarist got stuck in a snow storm. So the song just featured Bass and Drums.

While working for Lyft she received a message that they were looking for local artists; the company helped her break into the music industry. She was chosen as Lyft's spotlight artist in Detroit.

Williams was also the first Michigan artist inducted into the WYCD hall of fame.

She said her support from Detroit has been overwhelming.

This single is her first new music in over seven years. Williams wrote it with Jim "Moose" Brown, who is the band leader for Bob Segar and the Silver Bullet Band. Williams wanted to write a song for Detroit and just didn't want it to be cheesy.

To listen to more music visit her website or find her on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.