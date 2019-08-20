Here are three drinks to try at Cider Dayze in Macomb County

Kaley Pittsley from Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill got hosts, Jason Carr and Tati Amare excited for the season of cider and doughnuts and the Cider Dayze festival.

The fifth annual Cider Dayze is August 24th and 25th. The festival is a non-profit event takes place in Armada at Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill.

The festival will have fun games and activities like a silent disco, Fowling, a beer stein hold competition, cornhole, and giant Jenga. It will also include food from Flying Hog BBQ, Andiamo Food Truck, Imperial Food Truck, and Cluck Truck.

Blake's will also serbe all its available ciders including Beard Bender, Flannel Mouth and El Chavo. There is a 30 tap system in their restaurant to give guests a taste of everything from classics to experimentals.

Cider Dayze festival is open from 12 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, August 24th and 12 pm to 5 pm Sunday, August 25th. Tickets for Saturday are $40 for pre-purchase, $45 at the door and $50 for VIP. Sunday tickets are $35 for Pre-purchase and $40 at the door. Admission includes 9 drink tickets that can be used for a cider or beer tasting from any of the 38 vendors at the festival.

