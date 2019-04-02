Red Dunn Kitchen walks on the wild side

Red Dunn Kitchen inside of the Trumbell and Porter Hotel is changing things up on it's menu. Chef Mike D'Angelo joined Jason Carr in the studio today to show off some wild new updates.

The first dish he presented was a coffee rubbed elk chop with a roux vegetable hash with a carrot puree and a cherry jubilee on top. " The cherry jubilee compliments the elk very well and it gives the elk chop a nice finish." said D'Angelo.

The next dish he showed was the bacon and date stuffed quail with a potato puree. " Quail is like a super chicken," said D'Angelo " It has sort of a condensed chicken flavor."

Third on the menu was a bison burger with a bacon and onion marmalade and gouda cheese on a sesame roll.

The fourth dish was a salad titled "Get em to the Greek," The salad consists of feta cheese, homemade tzatziki sauce, fried pita chips and cucumbers.

"Partridge in a Pear Tree," was the fifth dish he showed which is seared partridge breast with pistachio puree, wine poached pears and a rosemary branch.

The sixth dish was venison with home made pepper noodles. D'Angelo said, " The venison is keeping with the wild theme and it goes really well with a bolognese style sauce which really reduces a lot of the game flavor."

D'Angelo said they also have a breakfast menu and he brought in a raspberry coulis pancake with almonds on top. Lastly he presented a chocolate raspberry mousse cake.

D'Angelo said that game tastes good and is healthier and non-gmo.