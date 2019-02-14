Red wine and hot chocolate, what's not to love?

When it is cold and bleak outside, many like to curl up with a warm mug of hot chocolate to take the chill off, but we are adding a little somethin' somethin' to it, red wine. Host Tati Amare discovered this recipe and says it is easy and simple to whip up.

All you'll need to make this tasty drink is milk, your favorite hot chocolate mix, sweet red wine, and whipped cream or marshmallows for garnish.

Use one cup of whole milk for every 1/2 cup of sweet red wine, but you can add a little less wine and more milk if you don't want the final beverage to be too strong.

Whisk the hot chocolate powder and half of a cup of milk together in a saucepan. Once the mixture is smooth, add the remaining milk and warm until it is simmering. At this point, add in the sweet red wine, Tati says spiced mulled wine works well too, and let it come to a simmer again before turning off the heat.

Serve it in your favorite mug with marshmallows or whipped cream as a garnish.

