Dragons, wrestlers star in the new movies out this weekend

Dragons and wrestlers steal the show on the big screen in two new movies out this weekend. Thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinema, movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Tati Amare live in the studio to let viewers know what new movies will be in theaters.

The first movie Russell discussed was "Fighting With My Family." This movie is a true story about a family from England that loves wrestling. A brother and sister get an invitation from Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment for promotional reasons, but the brother does not make it in the finals, which causes some conflict within the family. Russell said "Fighting With My Family" gets four out of five reels. He said this movie is really funny, especially if you enjoy British humor.

The next movie he discussed was "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." Russell said the movie is really good for teaching children about tolerance and adventure by showing them how to get along with everyone in a fun and exciting way. He gave "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" three out of five reels.

Russell also had some cool giveaways for a very lucky viewer which: a basket with "Wreck It Ralph" merchandise, plus a "How To Train Your Dragon" T-shirt, two bobblleheads from the movie and a lunch box.

