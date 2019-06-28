This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas

The movie that deleted the Beatles opens this weekend and Greg Russell joined us in the studio on Friday to tell us about the new film entitled, "Yesterday."

"It is all about this guy who wakes up one morning and realizes he is the only person who remembers who the Beatles were and about their songs," said Russell. "He starts singing the Beatles songs himself, and everyone is telling him that they are great songs."

Ed Sheeran is even a part of the "Yesterday" cast.

"He is basically throughout the whole movie," said Russell. "He is really funny."

The movie has scenes shot in some of the Beatles iconic spots like Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane.

Reel Talk is thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas. To see a list of showtimes at a theater near you, go to their website mjrtheaters.com.