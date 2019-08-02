Reel Talk: 'Hobbs and Shaw' and a new Netflix hit

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

"Fast and the Furious" characters are back on the screen this weekend to pull off unbelievable stunts. Let's get to Reel Talk thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas. Greg Russell joined us Friday to give us all the details on the new movies coming out.

The first movie Russell talked about is part of the "Fast and Furious" franchise "Hobbs and Shaw." The Rock and Jason Statham star in the movie. "If you remember they always butted heads in the movies, you get a lot of that in this one," said Russell.

Russell said he enjoyed "Hobbs and Shaw" and it was fun. He gave the movie three reels.

The second movie Russell touched on was a new Netflix movie"The Red Sea Diving Resort" that has an all-star cast, including Chris Evans, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley.

Russell said that this movie is based on a true story from the early '80s. A group of worldwide agents and people from an African country get together and go to Sudan to rescue refugees.

"This is a very interesting movie that will take you back to the '80s," said Russell. He gave "The Red Sea Diving" three reels.

