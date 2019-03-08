Should you believe the hype around 'Captain Marvel'?

"Captain Marvel" is the first woman-led superhero movie to hit the big screen from Marvel Studios. Movie reviewer Greg Russell shared his thoughts on the film in Reel Talk, which is thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas.

"Good movie. Not necessarily a great movie, but a good movie," said Russell. He said the movie deals with the backstory about how Captain Marvel came to be, and the audience will learn more about the character Nick Fury. Russell said there is great action in the film, but a lot of slow parts that seem to drag on.

Host Jason Car asked Russell if we may be getting into superhero fatigue at the box office. "We may be," said Russell. "There are two or three or four each year because they're now finding more of these superheroes nobody has heard of and saying, 'Let's make a movie.'"

Russell gave "Captain Marvel" three out of five reels. He said the action sequences are fun and you have to stay all the way through the end credits.

