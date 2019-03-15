Check out this amusement park in movie theaters this weekend

A new amusement park is opening at the box office this weekend! Reel Talk movie reviewer Greg Russell joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare in studio to talk about "Wonder Park." Reel Talk is thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas.

"It's all about this little girl who has this vivd imagination," said Russell. "So, she imagines this park and in her mind it all of a sudden becomes real because she also has some issues at home that she needs to deal with."

Russell said the movie was a fun movie to watch and he said it stars some big names. "There are the voices of Jennifer Gardner, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Kennan Thompson, Ken Jeong, and many others."

He gave "Wonder Park" 3 out of 5 reels adding that the film is very short, which can be a good thing for parents.

Russell also showed us the prizes he brought which consisted of a sweat shirt, a sticker activity book, the novel of the movie, a color changing marker and a finally a "Wonder" Park bag.

If you're looking to see "Wonder Park" this weekend, check out MJR Theaters. They have 10 different locations, and you can buy your tickets online by going to mjrtheaters.com.

This segment was sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.