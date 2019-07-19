Relax and have a sip on National Daiquiri Day

July 19 is National Daiquiri Day and Live in the D is celebrating! We invited our downtown neighbors, the MGM Grand Detroit Casino to help us make some tasty drinks.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino has the "32 Degrees" Daiquiri Bar. The bar features 6 flavors of daiquiris. The "Froze", the "Strawburst" and the mix called "Let it Ride" were featured flavors featured on Live In The D.

The assistant drink manager at MGM, Bernard Gordon, told us the secret to their daiquiris is vodka. But the traditional liquor used is rum.

MGM is hosting a National Daiquiri meet and greet at 32 Degrees on July 19th from 4 pm to 8 pm for those 21 years old and older. The casino will also unveil a new mural at the daiquiri bar created by artist Dustin Cook. Dustin's work is featured in the Gallery Playground Detroit and the Lulu Lemon in Downtown Birmingham.

Don't forget to take a break and celebrate with a daiquiri today!