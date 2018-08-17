Remembering Aretha Franklin

We celebrated the Queen of Soul's life by speaking to 3 people who knew and worked with Aretha over their careers. Ralphe Armstrong, a bass player who knew Aretha for more than 46 years and played with her band, Shahida Mausi, the president and CEO of The Right Productions at Chene Park, who worked with Aretha on many occasions, and Mark Pastoria, a music recording engineer who won two Grammys with Aretha.

Armstrong said that Aretha was an intellectual human being and could talk about any subject. He also mentioned that she had a wonderful sense of humor.

Mausi said that Aretha wasn't just the 'Queen of Soul' she was the Queen.

Pastoria said that Aretha Franklin changed his life, it never crossed his mind while he was working with Aretha that he was working towards a Grammy.

The three took a trip down memory lane and shared stories that they had about Aretha who passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.