Repurpose your kitchen clutter with the help of WW

Getting rid of clutter is all the rage right now, but before you toss it to the curb, you might want to consider repurposing it to help others in our community--especially when it comes to the items in your kitchen.

Tati Amare was joined by Kim Dunn, an area manager with our friends at WW (formally known as Weight Watchers) and Lisa Crawford with the organization, Humble Design, which helps people transition out of homelessness. Once people secure housing, Humble Design takes donated furniture, artwork, towels, etc. and transforms the new living space so that it feels like a home.

Dunn says "WW traditionally asks members to clean out their cupboards and refrigerators and get rid of unhealthy foods. This year we are taking it a step further and partnering with Humble Design and asking members to clear out their gently used kitchen items to help the formerly homeless transition to their new homes."

You can donate your items at WW locations and Williams Sonoma stores and you will be entered into a raffle.

For locations to drop off your items, visit WW locations and Williams Sonoma stores.

