Restaurant Rises From The Ashes

A small restaurant that made a big splash on the Detroit dining scene and then tragically burned to the ground is rising from the ashes!

Originally called Katoi. The restaurant in Detroit's Corktown area burned to the ground last February at the height of its success. The local restaurant community pulled together to help it re-emerge.

The owners re-opened for business in August and renamed it Takoi ,and it's earning top accolades from restaurant critics and customers. Chef Brad Greenhill, a self-trained chef, joined us in studio to share some of his cuisine.

Chef Greenhill cooked up for us a stir fry potato dish! We also had Lexi Trimpe with Hour Detroit magazine who discussed the main feature on Takoi in this month's edition of Hour Detroit and the magazine uses words such as perfection and spectacular when reviewing Takoi.

You can find Takoi at 2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216