Road trip and camp in style with Michigan RV and Campgrounds

Now's the time to start planning those spring and summer vacations, and you'll want to hit the road in style. You'll find a huge selection of RVs, campers and more at the 53rd Annual Detroit RV and Camping Show, which opens at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Our friends at Michigan RV and Campgrounds joined Jason Carr on the Local 4 Plaza along with Jeremy Miller from General RV Centers to talk about what we might see at the show. On the plaza they brought a 2019 Tiffin, an Allergro 32SA gasoline driven motor home, and Carr got a little tour of the inside of the motor home. The RV is filled with amenities along with a fireplace, 4 TVs, residential refrigerator-freezer, bathrooms and more.

Miller said at the show you can expect to see over 350 RVs on display, 60 different display areas, seminars, campgrounds, accessories and all the latest RV gadgets and more.

The show starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. It opens at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. To get tickets, directions and learn more, visit the website marvac.org