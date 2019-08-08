Rock n' roll, Caribbean and Soul events are setting the mood for your weekend in the D

This article is sponsored by Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

Rich Rice founder of Detroit by Design event company joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to chat about the fun events happening in the D.

The empress of soul will be gracing the queen of soul's stage this weekend. Gladys Knight will be at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater (formerly Chene Park). The concert starts at 8 pm on Sunday, August 11. Tickets start at $46.

The summer is still sizzling and so is the grill. The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is Sunday, August 11th in Hart Plaza. Restaurants will gather to showcase the best BBQ this side of the Mississippi while visitors get to enjoy world-class entertainment across two musical stages. The 3-day festival will kick off Friday, August 9th and run through Sunday Augst 11th. VIP tickets are $5. General admission is free until 8pm. After 8 pm admission is $10

Carribean Cultural Festival is heating up in Dearborn. There will be various Caribbean music, a carnival-style parade, and a pageant. Numerous countries from the Carribean will be represented.

Woodstock is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and you can celebrate in Detroit. Woodstock in Detroit is at Proud Lake in Wixom. The festival will feature rock and roll posters and band icons like Canned Heat who played at the original Woodstock in 1969. There will also be lots of food trucks and group activities like yoga and hiking. The is a one-day event on Saturday, August 10 starting at 8 am. Tickets are $75.

You can also shop and support local artists this weekend. Pewabic Pottery is pitching a big tent and selling handcrafted giftware, tiles, and more discounted up to fifty percent. They will be selling pottery outside of their ceramic studio and school on east Jefferson Avenue. The event is on Saturday, August 10th from11 am to 4 pm.

