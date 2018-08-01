Rock out with Fifty Amp Fuse at St. Rafka Festival

This weekend you can find food and culture at the Saint Rafka Festival in Livonia. This morning we welcomed Fifty Amp Fuse one of the bands that will be performing at the festival. Fifty Amp Fuse has performed at a lot of outdoor festivals this summer for record number crowds and they are looking forward to performing this weekend. The band gave us a sample of what you can expect to see this weekend when they performed a cover of "What I Like About You" by the Romantics.

To see Fifty Amp Fuse perform you can find them this Saturday, August 4th at the St. Rafka Festival in Livonia.

Besides a plethora of middle eastern goodies, there will be rides for the kids, live music, dancing, face painting, raffles, henna tattoos, an oxygen bar, a hookah lounge, and a premium bar. The festival benefits the St. Rafka scholarship program for high school seniors.

The festival is August 4th from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and August 5th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The festival is located at St. Rafka Maronite Church at 32765 Lyndon Street in Livonia. For more information visit the event's website here.