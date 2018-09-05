Roy Orbison hologram concert coming to the Fox Theater

Have you ever dreamed of going to a concert featuring someone you know you can no longer see perform live? Well, that dream can now become reality. Base Hologram, a company that is bringing back iconic voices from the past in a new, one-of-a-kind concert experience, is now coming to the Fox Theater. Brian Becker, the CEO of Base Hologram, and Alex Orbison, the son of Roy Orbison, joined Jason Carr via satellite. Roy Orbison's voice will be joined by a full orchestra, along with a full rock band. Decker calls the concert a "theatrical concert experience." Orbison's son sees this as the future of concert performances and a way to celebrate the artistry and legacy of great artists. In Dreams: Roy Orbison in concert The Hologram Tour will take place at the Fox Theatre Saturday, Oct. 20.