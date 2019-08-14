Savannah Blue embracing Detroit's diversity

In the August issue of Hour Detroit, they are highlighting the Detroit culinary community by focusing on the diversity and camaraderie among it. They had local chefs interview each other about what they admire most about the other's culinary style.

One of the chefs is Chris McClendon, from Savannah Blue. He interviewed chef George Azar, from Flowers of Vietnam.

McClendon joined us in the studio to make one of the popular dishes at Savannah Blue, Farro Jambalaya.

McClendon also shared the recipe below:

Ingredients for Farro Jambalaya

2 cups of cooked farro

1/2 cup of diced red pepper

2/3 cup of jumbo lump crab

1/2 cup andouille sausage

1/2 cup chopped scallions

4 oz. cubed butter

2 cups clam juice

2 tsps. of cajun seasoning

1 tsp. olive oil

Ingredients for Blackened Shrimp

4-6 large shrimp peeled and deveined

2 tsps. cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. of olive oil

Directions: In sauté pan turn to medium heat, rub Cajun seasoning on shrimp and place in sauté pan and sauté until shrimp begins to blacken. Remove from pan and add peppers, sausage and butter. Cook peppers until translucent and sausage is golden brown. Add farro. Cook until gently toasted, then add clam juice and crab. Cook for about three minutes together or until most of the moisture has evaporated. Add shrimp for two minutes to assure doneness. Place farro in the middle of the bowl and add shrimp in the middle, then drizzle with olive oil.

Savannah Blue is located at 1431 Times Square in Detroit.