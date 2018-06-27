Say "I do" to a new do for this summer wedding season!

The summer months are the biggest time of the year for couples to tie the knot, and for brides, that means get your hair done like you never have before. We invited Christina Benjamin, from the Sheartique Salon in West Bloomfield, to our studio to talk about some of the new dos that women are saying "I do" to.



First up, the big style that had everyone talking--the loose bun look that Meghan Markle had for her wedding in May. Some loved it while others hated it. Benjamin said, " Have you ever heard of the saying 'less is more'? ... In her case less was more." Benjamin further explained that the all-back style allows for people to really take in the details of her ensemble, like the gown and tiara.



The loose, messy style that Markle donned for her big day is definitely a major trend in 2018. A great way to jazz up a messy look is to add little details like a sparkly comb or barrette. With the messy look color is key. Benjamin suggests you talk to a colorist to get some highlights/low lights or balayage that will add extra dimension to the messy look.



For those of you who want to get a funky new do for your wedding, but don't want to mess with your locks, Benjamin recommends you consider a wig. This is a great way to try out a new look without fully committing.

