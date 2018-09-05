Michigan's quirky way of mispronunciation

Have you ever been called out on how you pronounce a certain name, street, or town? In Michigan, it seems to happen a lot. Kila Peeples went around Detroit asking people if they know how to correctly pronounce some Michigan words. She made a list featuring some words that are commonly mispronounced, like Charlotte, Sault St. Marie, and Lahser. Some people clearly knew their Michigan terms, while others couldn't seem to correctly pronounce any of them. The one term that seemed to catch nearly everyone was Seul Choix Point. No matter how you pronounce these terms, you are still a Michigander.