It's back to school season for pets too! Here's what it means to the animals in your home

This segment was sponsored by Mike Morse and The Mike Morse Law Firm.

Families are getting ready to go back to school. Not only does that mean shaking up the daily routine for parents and kids, but it also has an impact on your pets.

Anna Chrisman from The Michigan Humane Society joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to explain how to make the transition back to school smoother for pets, and she also brought an adorable pet that needs a forever home. Our friends Mike Morse and The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today's pet.

Families can make the transition to the back to school routines easier on their pets by doing the following:

Keep your pet's daily routine intact as much as possible to minimize stress. The less jarring change to their lives the easier it will be for pet parents to move along with their new schedules.

Leave the TV or radio on low when everyone is away. It will give them the sense that someone is still home.

Take time to focus on your pet. A walk or some training time with help exercise the mind and body. Plus, both of the pet and pet parent will enjoy the one-on-one time

Why not register your pet for school as well? Sign up for a dog training or socialization class. Pets will learn better manners, and pet parents will enjoy time together.

The pet that needs a forever home this week was Annie, a 13-year-old poodle mix. She's looking for a quiet, relaxing place to chill with her pet parent(s).

The Mike Morse Law Firm paid the adoption fees for last week's pet, Peony. The firm will do the same for whoever adopts Annie.

The firm also wants to help you if you need legal help, visit their website 855mikewins.com or call 855-MIKE-WINS to find out if you have a case.