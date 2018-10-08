Scooters are taking over Detroit

People have been whizzing by on motorized scooters in Detroit all summer and this particular method of transportation has been growing in popularity. Bird and Lime scooters were introduced to the streets of Detroit earlier this year and now you can't walk down Woodward Ave. without someone passing you by on one.

Tati Amare traveled all over Detroit to see what the scooter craze was all about and spoke to people who took a moment to stop and talk about what they love about these scooters. Most people said they were happy that there was a new and fast way to travel throughout the city. Others, who live in the city, said they like how it cuts their commute from front door to work in half.

In order to use one of the scooters, you have to download the app to your smartphone, scan the barcode on the scooter and then you're off. It's about $1 to get it started and a few cents per minute to ride. The app also lets you know how much of a charge the battery has and if it needs to be charged. It also lets you know where other scooters are in the vicinity.