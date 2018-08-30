"Searching" for a good movie to see this weekend?

Labor Day weekend is always a busy time at the theaters, and there are two new movies to talk about. Live in the D movie reviewer, Greg Russell, joined us in studio to talk about them.

We started with Searching, which is a different kind of thriller. It is about a young lady who goes missing, and her father, played by John Cho, who is trying to find her. What makes it different though, is that everything you are watching is a screen. "So it's a computer screen, telephone screen, tablet screen and things like that," explained Russell. He got a chance to sit down with the stars of the movie, Debra Messing and John Cho.

Messing said that the script was hard to wrap her head around at first but then, "I fell into the story line, and I was 'oh,I care about these characters, and this is a suspense thriller, a classic suspense thriller."

Greg Russell called it "the thriller of today," and rated it 3 out of 5 reels.

The other movie coming out this weekend is Operation: Finale staring Ben Kingsley as Adolf Eichmann, one of Hitler's main supporters who managed to escape after WWII. Kingsley is known for playing infamous characters throughout history, but he kept this character at a distance. He explained this to Greg Russell in an interview.

"I kept myself separate from him by using a trick in my imagination. I'm a painter, a portrait artist, this man comes into my studio, and I put him on canvas, so he never becomes me," said Kingsley.

Operation: Finale is a serious drama based on real events. Russell gave it 4 out of 5 reels.

