Season 2 of Taken premieres tomorrow night at 9 right here on Local 4. We caught up with 2 stars from the show Live from Toronto, Jennifer Beals and Jessica Camacho.

They talked to us about the show and how thanks to Liam Neeson it's a huge hit! They explained how the show is different from the movie.

Jessica Camacho also commented on how the show is action packed and that she was very excited to be apart of it.

"Taken" premieres tomorrow night at 9PM right here on Local 4!