United Way For Southeastern Michigan is giving back with Seasons Of Caring in the D

This is the season for giving and giving back. Nov. 27 is Giving Tuesday, a day devoted to giving back to those in need in our communities. Dr. Darienne Driver, president and CEO of United Way For Southeastern Michigan, joined us in the studio to tell us how the organization has been improving and empowering families in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties for more that 100 years, and how you can be part of all they do.

Driver says United Way is serving families by helping them meet basic needs such as food, shelter and utilities assistance. Those in need can call 211 to reach the customer service center for help during a crisis. Donations are key to keeping United Way going. Recently DTE donated a $10 million to the organization to help those in need.

United Way brought in a few examples of basic items that people are struggling to maintain or are in need of. They include canned food, hygiene products, coats, socks and hats. They even make themed kits for families that include hygiene products, baby bundles and more. One of their programs is called Bib to Backpack, where children get books to make sure literacy is taught in the home at an early age.

If you want to contribute, just $5 will help with one phone call. There is no gift that's too large are too small. 80% of the calls are from people who are living under $15,000 a year in terms of their annual income. To donate or volunteer with United Way For Southeastern Michigan, visit their website, liveunitedsem.org