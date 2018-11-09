See comedian John Heffron's epic dance moves

He's a nationally acclaimed, stand-up comic who won "Last Comic Standing" and appeared on "The Tonight Show", HBO, Comedy Central, and more.

The hilarious John Heffron is from South Lyon and is back home performing live at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak this weekend.

Heffron got everyone laughing when he said that men should boy band dance out of their arguments because it is literally impossible to argue with someone who is dancing in front of you.He said if he was a defense attorney he'd always win because he would dance through the closing statements.

He said he always has to visit some local Coney joints when he visits the area. He is a Detroit guy but professed he is a wimp when it comes to snow, remembering the times he wouldn't wipe off the snow on his car and instead just try to slam his door to get the snow off.

You can catch John Heffron's show Friday and Saturday night at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. There are two shows each night, but the late night Saturday is sold out.

For more information and to get your tickets for tonight's shows go to the Comedy Castle website.