See Detroit after-hours from another level at The Monarch Club

Rooftop patios are the hottest thing to experience in Detroit right now, and there is a new place that everyone is talking about. It's in a restored historic building, and the views will take your breath away. Kila Peeples went to the top of The Element Hotel at the Metropolitan to check out the after-hours scene at The Monarch Club.

The Monarch Club, which opened its doors in mid May, is located on the penthouse level of the hotel. It is designed after old-school rooftop city clubs, but it's a little different from current hangouts. There are three patios at The Monarch Club, an east and west, and one called "The Lookout.". The location offers a 360-degree view of Detroit. You can almost see inside of Comerica Park and the hustle and bustle of Woodward Avenue.

The Monarch Club opens around 4 p.m., which is great for happy hours and early dinner. However, a Michigan sunset, is the prime time to be on the patios.