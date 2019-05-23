Live In The D

See Detroit after-hours from another level at The Monarch Club

There are three patios where you can see Detroit from all angles

Rooftop patios are the hottest thing to experience in Detroit right now, and there is a new place that everyone is talking about. It's in a restored historic building, and the views will take your breath away. Kila Peeples went to the top of The Element Hotel at the Metropolitan to check out the after-hours scene at The Monarch Club. 

The Monarch Club, which opened its doors in mid May, is located on the penthouse level of the hotel. It is designed after old-school rooftop city clubs, but it's a little different from current hangouts. There are three patios at The Monarch Club, an east and west, and one called "The Lookout.". The location offers a 360-degree view of Detroit. You can almost see inside of Comerica Park and the hustle and bustle of Woodward Avenue. 

The Monarch Club opens around 4 p.m., which is great for happy hours and early dinner. However,  a Michigan sunset, is the prime time to be on the patios. 