Just what goes into that glass of milk?

The term "farm-to-table" may be popular when it comes to restaurant trends. But you and your family could have been enjoying farm-to-table nutrition your entire life, in a glass. Katelyn Packard, from our friends at the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, joined Jason Carr to discuss how the milk that is in your refrigerator is packed with nutrients.

Packard said milk leaves the farm and is in stores ready to purchase within 48 hours. She continues to say all of the milk sold in Michigan is from farms within the state. Packard works at Horning Farm in Manchester; it is her family's farm that has been running for many generations. They have many cows that they care for and help them produce healthy dairy products.

The cows at the Horning Farm eat homemade "cow casserole", which a majority of it is made out of corn silage or the entire corn plant. Other feeds include canola oil pellet, which is made out of leftovers that create the canola oil we cook with. Another product the cows are fed are leftovers from cottonseed, after the material used to make our clothes are extracted. The leftovers from corn used to make high fructose syrup can also be used as feed.

Packard said there isn't a typical day for a dairy farmer, although there are scheduled tasks to do every day like milking and feeding the cows. However, depending on the season or even time of day, there is always something new and exciting happening on the farm.

To learn more about Michigan's dairy farmers and to get great recipe ideas, visit milkmeanmore.org.

This segment was sponsored by The United Dairy Industry of Michigan