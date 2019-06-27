See Metro Detroit from the top of the new Ferris Wheel at C.J. Barrymore's in Clinton Township

This article is sponored by C.J. Barrymore's

Summer in Michigan is one of the best times to go out and have fun as a family. Macomb County is home to one of the coolest, family-friendly places in the Metro Detroit area, C.J. Barrymore's in Clinton Township. C.J. Barrymore's started in 1974 as a small driving range, in the early 1990s, the company switched directions towards family entertainment. Now there have been new additions added to the 25-acre park almost yearly.

This year, not only did they add new rides, but also all-day wristbands. The wristbands allow you to go on as many rides as you want, as many times as you want, except for the batting cages and the arcade. They are $42 for unlimited, versus paying $7-$9 per ride. The new rides you can try out with your wristbands include the Saddle Sling and Drop Tower; those are more for the thrillseekers. The Spinning Coaster, is for the little ones who want to try their first roller coaster, and there's the amusement park classic, the Ferris Wheel.

The Ferris Wheel is 110 feet tall and have 24 gondolas attached, which hold approximately 100 people. The views are said to be great; you can see the entire park, M-59 and even downtown Detroit on a clear day. In so many ways, the sky is the limit on these new rides at C.J. Barrymore’s.

C.J. Barrymore's is located on Hall Road west of I-94 in Clinton Township. To see all of the rides they have to offer and to plan a visit, go to cjbarrymores.com.