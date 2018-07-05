See More Than One "King" at Elvisfest

The "King" is in the building! If you are an Elvis Presley fan you should check out the Elvisfest happening this weekend.

Matt King is a Presley impersonator and one of the founders of "Elvisfest." King has been doing Elvis impersonations for 26 years. People even say that he sounds like the "King of Rock-'N'-Roll" outside of his impersonations.

This wll be the festival's 19th year. People come from all over the world to the festival, like England and the Netherlands. At the festival you can take pictures with King and band performers, and walk around to some of the vendors, tents and more. About 20,000 people are expected.

Elvisfest happens at the Historic Depot Town this Friday and Saturday, July, 6th and 7th in Ypsilanti.

Matt King song "Cant Help Falling in Love," which is a song that Elvis ended all of his concerts with in the '70s, Check it out!