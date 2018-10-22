Olympic gold medalist Charlie White announces big event coming to Detroit

Detroit is home to many of the best athletes in the world, including champion ice skaters.

Tati was joined Monday by U.S. Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Charlie White to talk about a big event coming to the D.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be at Little Caesars Arena and will feature some of the best figure skaters in the country.

This is the first U.S. Figure Skating Championships Detroit has hosted since 1994. White said this event is setting the stage for the next four years of figure skating and is the start of a journey for some of the best skaters in the country.

White called Detroit a hotbed for skating and hockey.

Even though he retired in 2014, White will be serving as a co-chair at the championships, along with his longtime ice dancing partner, Meryl Davis.

White is a new father and he said being a dad is an even greater feeling than winning gold at the Olympics. He said his son is the greatest joy in his life and he puts all of the effort he put into figure skating into raising his son.

The 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are Jan. 22-27 at Little Caesars arena, and tickets start at just $20.