See Spyder Turner perform live at Elizabeth Park in Trenton

The Supremes, The Temptations and The Vandellas, you know the names and you know their music! This Saturday, you can hear all the hits from these iconic groups at Motown on the River: A Motown Review. It's happening at Elizabeth Park in Trenton and it also stars Spyder Turner.

Turner joined us in the studio to talk about the show. He says this is second annual Motown on the River and there will be performances by seven other Motown artists. Turner says his favorite thing about Motown is the beat and the singers.

Turner gave us a little taste of what we might hear at Motown on the River by performing "Stand By Me." Again, you can see Spyder Turner and all the other Motown performers at Elizabeth Park in Trenton starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 at Motown on the River: A Motown Review.