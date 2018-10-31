See what tricks Jasen Magic pulls on Tati and Kim

There's an event this Saturday night that has it all: a wonderful dinner in a unique, friendly setting and funny, witty entertainment. It will literally be a magical night.

The guy with all kinds of tricks up his sleeve, Jasen Magic, is back on Live in the D to tell everyone about the dinner and show.

He performed three different tricks that amazed both Kim and Tati.

Jasen said he likes to tell a lot of jokes and bring people up on stage.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 3, at Genitti's Theater in downtown Northville.

The $50 ticket will include a seven-course dinner and a magic show. You can go to his Facebook page to get tickets or call Genitti's.