See what's new at Eastern Market this summer

Eastern Market is one of the oldest and largest year-round markets in the country, and come spring and summer it gets even bigger. Starting in June Eastern Market has three more markets, in addition to their famous Saturday Market.

Their Tuesday Markets are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are a smaller version of the Saturday Market. You can still get your produce and handmade goods, but the pace is a little slower, allowing you more time to talk with the vendors.

Thursday Night Markets are held on the third Thursdays of the month June through September from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is more of an adult-friendly event, with food, drinks, music, art and shopping.

Sunday Market is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is a bit different than the Saturday Market. Instead of produce, this market highlights the work of local artisans, jewelers, cooks, musicians and more.



For more information on the many markets at Eastern Market visit their website here.

