Seeing a concert at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater is a must-do this summer

Detroit is home to some amazing spots, with amazing views. But, there is one venue downtown, that is truly a unique experience. It's known as the The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, formerly Chene Park, and you haven't experienced Detroit until you've seen a concert here.

The Aretha is the quintessntial place to go for a great concert. According to concert-goers, the atmostphere, the crowd and the artists makes the experience next level. The venue is known around the world, and now has and the name of an iconic musician attached to it.

The list of acts who will grace the stage this summer is amazing. Some artists include rapper Snoop Dogg, saxophonists Kenny G and David Sanborn. Two legendary R&B artists will hit The Aretha stage for the first time this season including a long time friend of Franklin's, Gladys Knight, and singer Maxwell.

Another can't miss moment at The Aretha is trying one of the famous Blue Drinks. The recipe is a secret but everyone always enjoys kicking back and enjoying a Blue Drink while they listen to their favorite artists.

Tickets are still available many of the remaining concerts, stop by The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater ticket booth for prices and dates.