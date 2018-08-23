Send a sweet gift to someone special

If there is someone special in your life that you would love to surprise with a sweet gift, now's your chance! Our friends at Edible Arrangements are looking to brighten their day. Vikki Hardy Brown, the president of Edible Arrangement's Metro Detroit Group joined us in studio to discuss their program, Random Acts of Happiness.

The program allows their customers to nominate people they feel are unsung heroes to win an Edible Arrangement. They are given away based on great acts of kindness and other little deeds.



"We want people to be able to celebrate one another and we want people to do that with Edible Arrangements," says Hardy Brown.

This is the eighth year this program has been in place. Winners this year will receive the salted caramel harvest daisy arrangement complete with the new edible donut, which is actually a chocolate covered apple.

All 21 stores in the Metro Detroit Group are participating in the program. To apply you can go online to their Facebook group here, or apply in store. To apply all you need is the person's name and a brief description about why you think they should win.



August also happens to be National Dipped Fruit Month. It used to be just a week, but because of popularity Edible Arrangements expanded it to a month. In honor of this they are discounting their dipped fruit boxes and the 6 count boxes, as well as offering specials in stores.



For fall they are debuting their fall treat box complete with their edible donuts and pineapple drip cakes.



For more information, please visit their website and edible.com.