Shake Things Up At Artini In Ann Arbor

Friday February 9th is the 10th Annual Artini Martini Crawl. The crawl is a juried cocktail competition and fundraising event! Some of the cities top mixologists and bartenders will participate and it's all to raise money for the Ann Arbor Art Center.

We were joined by President and CEO of the Ann Arbor Art Center Marie Klopf and last years champion and Architect of last year's Artini people's choice award Jude Walser. He is the bar manager of Alley Bar in Ann Arbor and his drink "Persistence of Memory" was last years favorite.

The event has raised around $180,000 for the Ann Arbor Arts Center in the last 10 years and it's happening again this Friday February 9th Downtown Ann Arbor!

For more about what's happening around Ann Arbor you can visit http://allaboutannarbor.com