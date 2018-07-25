Shaking things up at Otus Supply in Ferndale

From the time it opened its doors, the restaurant, Otus Supply, has received all kinds of accolades for its distinct design, its bold food and drink offerings and the live entertainment.

They are shaking things up a bit with new items when it comes to their food and drink. From their jazzed-up version of bread and butter made with fresh ingredients to the floral Jezebel, a whiskey-based cocktail, Otus Supply strives to provide a different restaurant experience for the summer.

Otus Supply is located at 345 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220.