"Shatter" Your Stress Away

Shelby Township - Need a fun yet legal way to un-grind your gears? Then you should probably try the Shattered Room.

The concept is real simple, throw something at the wall and crush it into hundreds of pieces.

Tucked away on the side of a small, quiet shopping center inside Scribblez Art Store, once you enter one of the Shattered Rooms,the sound of frustrations smashing against hyper colored black lit walls ring through throughout building.

For $15, you get three stacks of these clay pigeons, choose a room, there's one with T.V. screens that taunt you or one with a sitting room where you can throw at someone's face and release the beast!