Sheryl Crow's important message about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while most women are aware family history plays a large part in whether a woman will develop breast cancer, there are other factors too.

Grammy award-winning artist and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow is lending her voice to help educate women on why they need to make breast cancer screening a priority. Crow spoke to Tati Amare about her mission, along with Dr. DaCarla Albright.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, Crow said she went from thinking she was a picture of health to survival mode and it redefined her life. She said she is a living testament that early detection works. Crow said the ways breast cancer can be detected have evolved since she was first diagnosed, with developments such as 3D picture mammography. She also brought to light how 3D imaging helps improve detecting cancer in dense tissue.

Dr. Albright said over half of women ages 40- 74 have dense breasts and there are no signs or symptoms. Dense breasts are made up of more fibrous and glandular tissues and cancer can often be misread on a mammogram as just density in the breast. Dr. Albright recommends 3D mammography to prevent misdiagnosis and early detection.

Crow and Dr. Albright encourage women to get a mammogram at age 40.